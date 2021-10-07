Boston Partners Acquires 328,507 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.28% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $44,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

