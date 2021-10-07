Boston Partners Buys 14,039 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.