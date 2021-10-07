Boston Partners Buys 7,322 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.45% of Steven Madden worth $51,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

