Boston Partners Buys 93,462 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

