Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.20% of First Merchants worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.