Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Boston Partners decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of PDC Energy worth $30,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,152,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 91.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.