Boston Partners Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.60% of ManpowerGroup worth $38,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

