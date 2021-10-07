Boston Partners Has $25.45 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.44% of PRA Group worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.