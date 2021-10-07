Boston Partners Has $32.36 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.52% of Realogy worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

