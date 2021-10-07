Boston Partners Has $32.85 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

