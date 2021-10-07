Boston Partners Has $33.24 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.07% of Harsco worth $33,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

