Boston Partners Has $34.06 Million Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.36% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $34,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

