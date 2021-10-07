Boston Partners Has $40.08 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of Valley National Bancorp worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 136,189 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

