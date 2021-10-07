Boston Partners Has $42.27 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.70% of Sally Beauty worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SBH opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

