Boston Partners Has $43.36 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

