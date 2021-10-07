Boston Partners Has $50.12 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.27% of BankUnited worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.