Boston Partners Has $69.85 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.49% of World Fuel Services worth $69,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

