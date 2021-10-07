Boston Partners Increases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.71% of Kosmos Energy worth $37,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,747,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 763,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

