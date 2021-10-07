Boston Partners Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.52% of Hanesbrands worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.