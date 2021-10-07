Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.55% of ProAssurance worth $31,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 88.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

