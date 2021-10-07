Boston Partners Purchases 1,587 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of Markel worth $52,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,244.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,211.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

