Boston Partners Purchases 54,885 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.53% of Huron Consulting Group worth $49,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

