Boston Partners Purchases 554,739 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1,144.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,739 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.37% of Carter’s worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

