Boston Partners Purchases 6,141 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.04% of Spectrum Brands worth $37,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 61.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NYSE:SPB opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

