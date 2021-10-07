Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 1,200,910 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,492,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.07% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,118,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -106.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

