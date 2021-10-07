Boston Partners Raises Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.51% of First Hawaiian worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.25 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

