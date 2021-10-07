Boston Partners Raises Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Boston Partners increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.99% of TTEC worth $48,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

