Boston Partners Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

