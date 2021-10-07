Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,690 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Ambev worth $30,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

