Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.59% of Starwood Property Trust worth $44,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

