Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.17% of NCR worth $70,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.