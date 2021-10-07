Boston Partners Sells 32,706 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.43% of InterDigital worth $54,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,383,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 105.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 112.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

