Boston Partners Sells 7,060 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.03% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.