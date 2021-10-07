Boston Partners Sells 8,065 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.08% of Energizer worth $61,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.