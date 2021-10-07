Boston Partners Sells 8,293 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $134.07 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.