Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.93% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $45,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

