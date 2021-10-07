Boston Partners Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boston Partners reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.58% of LCI Industries worth $52,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

