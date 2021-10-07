Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.29% of Unisys worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unisys by 46.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after buying an additional 398,019 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Unisys by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unisys by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.