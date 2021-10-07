Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 125.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

