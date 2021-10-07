Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $218.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.43 million and the highest is $218.70 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $951.21 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BOX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

