Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,891,667 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891,667 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 15.1% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Bilibili worth $30,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 32.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 237,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,850. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

