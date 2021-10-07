Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Brady worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brady by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brady by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brady by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

