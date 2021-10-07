Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading Up 73.5%

Shares of Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) were up 73.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the business of the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines; eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables; related furniture and equipment; roulette table and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counter; and miscellaneous office equipment.

