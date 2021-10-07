BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. 26,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,755,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 61,939.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

