Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Head to Head Comparison

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.81 $146.92 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.00 $31.23 million $1.55 11.25

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fidus Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 97.58% 10.19% 5.21%

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.