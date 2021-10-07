Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.70. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 480,022 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth $88,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

