Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

BHF stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

