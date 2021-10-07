Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Brinker International worth $38,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $21,722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,395,000 after buying an additional 90,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

