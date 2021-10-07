Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

