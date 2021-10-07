Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $2,395,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

